Enterprise Credit Bank, Meru County join hands to support SMEs

Avocado traders in Maua town, Meru County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Credit Bank has partnered with Meru County to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The deal is part of the county’s Vision 2040 launched in November last year.

The initiative will help to push the growth of SMEs and investments in the county through sustainable development, technological innovations and industrialisation, and “in turn realise the nation’s Vision 2030”.

The plan will be implemented by Meru County Investment and Development Corporation that is looking to increase engagement with the private sector in a bid to raise commercial ventures in the county and generate returns and social benefits to shareholders and the local communities

“Through the partnership the bank will enhance sensitisation in the community on long term investment and their economic plans through financial literacy forums that enable the boda boda riders enhance their livelihoods by starting income generating projects,” said Pamela Mutembei, Credit Bank head of business and marketing.

advertisement

The partnership, she said, will support small-scale traders and entrepreneurs to eradicate poverty and support health in the region.

“Credit Bank’s Entrepreneurship Hub remains integral to growing and developing entrepreneurs. Part of the efforts are currently geared towards additional financing and leadership programmes for SMEs,” Ms Mutembei added.

Credit Bank will also support the Mt. Kenya Running Championships organised by the county government.