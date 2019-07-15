Enterprise Embrace who you are to avoid losing identity

Three cats, a white one, a black one and a brown one grew up to be great friends. They met every so often and always had a great time spending time with each other. They were very fond of each other’s company until one day when an argument broke up between them about their colour.

The black cat felt that black is the best colour as it helps them hide in dim light and can catch prey easily in the dark. The white cat disagreed and felt that white is the symbol of purity and is the most superior colour. They both argued as the brown one looked on.

When the black and the white cat did not end their argument, the brown cat interjected and told them, “Look, here is the story of how different cats have different colours.

When God first decided to make cats, he made them out of clay and put it in a hot oven to strengthen and harden them before giving them life. The first time God made it, he over burnt the clay model and that’s how the black cats came into existence. God realised that and the next time he made the clay cat, he put in the oven and made sure that it doesn’t get over burnt. But as a result, he removed the clay model from the fire before it was ready and that’s how the white cats came into existence. Now the next time, having learnt from what went wrong both times, God made sure the clay model were heated to perfection and that’s how the brown cats came into existence.”

Saying so, the brown cat looked at the other two cats with a lot of pride. Now all three cats, realised soon enough that nothing of that sort ever happened and that they would have fallen into a trap of arguing endlessly and getting nowhere.

They realised that even if there was truth in the story, all three of them were made by the same God and that their looks or appearance does not matter as much as who they are and how they live. So, they laughed over their own folly and continued to be friends forever.

Stop rejecting, accept and embrace yourself: You don’t have to be a certain way to be yourself, you just have to understand who you are and what you are capable of. When you take courage to dispel self-rejection and start accepting yourself, you will find yourself embracing your true self. Instead, be who you are.

You don’t always have to be cared and loved by others.