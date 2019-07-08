Enterprise Emotions the door to soul and sign of strength

Be true to your feelings: The more you deny your feelings, the stronger they become. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Once upon a time all feelings and emotions went to an island for a vacation. They were all having a great time either by themselves or together. Suddenly, a warning of an impending storm was announced, and everyone was advised to evacuate the island. The announcement created a lot of commotion as everyone rushed towards either their own boats or the rescue boats. All of them except Love started to run towards the boats.

Love wanted to make sure everyone was safe and could get into the rescue boats. As Love made sure everyone was on the boat, it turned around to see that there was no one around and no boats too.

Love looked around with hope. Just then Prosperity passed by in a luxurious boat. Love shouted, “Prosperity, could you please take me in your boat?” “No,” replied Prosperity, “My boat has many precious things. Alas, there is no way I can allow you.”

Moments later Vanity came by in a beautiful boat. Again, Love shouted, “Could you help me, Vanity? I am stranded and need a lift. Please take me with you.” Vanity responded haughtily, “No, I cannot take you with me. My boat will get soiled with your muddy feet.”

Sorrow passed by after some time. Again, Love asked for help. But it was to no avail. “No, I cannot take you with me. I am so sad. I want to be by myself.”

When Happiness passed by a few minutes later, Love again called for help. But Happiness was so happy that it did not look around, hardly concerned about anyone.

TIME

Love was completely dejected and was about to give up hope. Just then somebody called out, “Come Love, I will take you with me.”

Love did not know who was being so magnanimous, but jumped on to the boat, greatly relieved about getting into a safe zone. On getting off the boat, Love met Knowledge. Puzzled, Love inquired, “Knowledge, do you know who so generously gave me a lift just when no one else wished to help?” Knowledge smiled, “Oh, that was Time.”

“And why would Time stop to pick me and take me to safety?” Love wondered.

Knowledge smiled with deep wisdom and replied, “Because only Time knows your true greatness and what you are capable of. Only Love can bring peace and great happiness in this world.”

While this story has been around since a very long time, the essence it carries is still very relevant. We get very busy in our daily lives that our emotions are so caught up until the day we realise how the wait has been too long.

SIGN OF STRENGTH

Emotions are a sign of strength: We spend a majority of our lives running away from showing our emotions or burying them, not realising that emotions are a sign of strength and the door that leads to our soul, to who we are. Be true to your feelings: The more you deny your feelings, the stronger they become.

The stronger they become the more they affect your decisions. The more they affect your decisions, the lesser the control you have on your own life. Let go of the feeling of helplessness: Helplessness can be a mind thing.