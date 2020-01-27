Enterprise Good mindset is what separates the best from the rest

Keep doing things consistently so you maintain success. FILE PHOTO | NMG

One day a young man who was always serving the Lord was very disappointed at not meeting God. He was so dejected that he wanted to quit his life. He thought his life is no longer purposeful as he did not get even a single opportunity to meet God. He went to the woods to have one last talk with God.

"God," he said. "Can you give me one good reason not to quit? I have been at your service all my life, yet I haven’t had the good fortune of meeting you"

He heard the voice of God, “Look around," God said. "Do you see the fern and the bamboo?"

"Yes," replied the man. God said "When I planted the fern and the bamboo seeds, I took a very good care of them. I gave them light. I gave them water. The fern quickly grew from the earth. Its brilliant green covered the floor. Yet nothing came from the bamboo seed. But I did not quit on the bamboo.

In the second year, the fern grew more vibrant and plentiful. And again, nothing came from the bamboo seed. But I did not quit on the bamboo."

"In the third year, there was still nothing from the bamboo seed. But I would not quit. In the fourth year, again, there was nothing from the bamboo seed. I would not quit."

"Then in the fifth year a tiny sprout emerged from the earth. Compared to the fern it was seemingly small and insignificant... But just six months later the bamboo rose to over 100 feet tall.

It had spent the five years growing roots. Those roots made it strong and gave it what it needed to survive. I would not give any of my creations a challenge it could not handle."

God said, "Did you know, my child, that all this time you have been struggling, you have actually been growing roots? I would not quit on the bamboo. Neither will I ever quit on you."

"Don't compare yourself to others" said God. "The bamboo had a different purpose than the fern. Yet, they both make the forest beautiful. Your time will come and you will rise high! "

Successful people keep moving: To achieve success, it does not matter if you make mistakes or not, what matters is that you need to keep moving without quitting. You will win when you keep moving.

If you ever feel like quitting, think about what made you start: There is a purpose why you start doing things in life, always remember what got you started, and you will never quit.

Perseverance and blessings go together: The moment you are ready to quit is usually the moment right before a miracle happens.

If you are persistent, you will get it, if you are consistent you will keep it: Don’t settle or slow down when you think you got it all, keep doing things consistently so you maintain success.