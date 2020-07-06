Enterprise I quit computers for my passion in beauty industry

Mr Mwangi Kamau attends to a client at his shop in Village Market, Nairobi. PHOTO | MAGDALENE WANJA | NMG

Beauty and matters skincare are mainly associated with women with most men shying away from the fast-growing sector.

Mwangi Kamau has, however, gone against the grain and made a name in the female-dominated field.

Mr Kamau, who is the proprietor of Blush On Skincare Limited, a Nairobi-based company dealing with cosmetics, has been in the field for 10 years offering solutions to skin problems.

“I always wanted to be in the medical field dealing with human beings or animals, but along the way I found myself doing computer science. But I realised I did not have passion for computers. I really wanted to help for better health and wellbeing,” says the 37-year old cosmetologist and a skincare consultant.

In 2006, he joined a cosmetology college where he graduated with a diploma, enabling him to secure a job as a beauty consultant for eight years. This made him develop more interest. In 2015, he went to Italy to do a two-year course, specialising in skincare.

advertisement

“After doing computer science I realised that I still wanted to be a health practitioner.”

Having sharpened his skills and knowledge in Italy, he returned home with a dream of stating a business.

“I started the business in 2017 August after getting disappointed by my employer and also realising that I would actually achieve my dream better if I had freedom to work round the clock and engage with clients who have issues in different parts of the world,” he says.

Starting out, he tells Enterprise, was a big challenge as he didn't have enough capital to run an office. This made him to start off online which was very tough. However, this was by no means easy.

“Online marketing also demanded money to be effective.”

His work as a skincare expert entails consultation, training and products. He also offers consultation to pharmacies and beauty clinics as well as training in makeup and basic skin knowledge.

“I also have a cosmetics line that I recommend to my clients,” adds Mr Kamau.

The entrepreneur says cosmetology is a well-paying career but depends on how one ventures into it; as a side job or full time occupation.

He makes between Sh80,000 and Sh120,000 monthly and has two permanent employees and four on temporary terms.

“For me, it's the main deal and I get good amount that caters for my needs and also to save and invest for my family,” he notes.

INTEGRITY AND HONESTY

Some of the charges for his services include skincare consultation at Sh1,000, facial treatments at Sh3,500, face makeovers from Sh3,000, depending on the event, personal make-up classes at Sh5,000 and professional types go for Sh5,000 per session.

He said his plan is to come up with better platforms to enlighten people on the best skincare to get when they are purchasing products and what ingredients to watch out for by also coming up with his line. This should be based on the safest but effective ingredients.

"My advice to anyone with this kind of passion but lacks confidence is to always have integrity and honesty. Then the rest will play in line and follow suit."

Mr Kamau also trains young people, mainly in makeup.