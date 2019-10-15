Enterprise It is during a dark hour that your star can shine brightest

A ship was sailing through a deep ocean when it was hit by a storm and the ship broke apart. While a few fortunate managed to get to the shore safely, some of them were unlucky. One of the crews managed to hold on to a wooden remnant of the ship and was washed ashore a deserted island. He mysteriously survived there for very many days.

Before he realised, the days turned into months. His family back home had lost all hopes of finding him. While on the island, he had to create a small tent with the material he gathered locally.

Every day he hoped of either swimming back home or being rescued by some other ship. He would sit there, pray with all dedication while waiting for some ship to pass by and notice him but alas nothing of that sort happened. Even as he was getting adjusted to the new way of life, every day his hopes would be shattered.

One day, feeling very depressed and disgusted, he stood at the beach, as usual, inspecting the horizon, expecting the appearance of a ship as an answer to his prayers. As he was watching into the ocean, he suddenly saw that his tent caught fire and was burning rapidly.

He rushed to the scene but by then it was too late, and he could practically do nothing with his limited resources. He cursed his fate and thought this was the last axe on his already shattered hopes.

He started walking towards the ocean to give up his life. As he entered the water, he could see the flag of a distant ship. A boat was fast approaching him. The sailors arrived and rescued him. Back in the ship, he asked the captain how they could learn about his plight.

The captain said, "We saw the fire and the smoke rising from that island. We sent the boat expecting someone there." This help at this time was the least expected, but this was all that he was just looking forward for.

You can spot the stars only in the dark: Try looking for stars in broad daylight. You are going to be disappointed. But, when you are surrounded by darkness, you can see them shine bright and clear. You shine better when you fight with the darkness within and surrounding you.

Don’t be an obstacle in your own path: No matter which path you choose, obstacles are meant to be there. Don’t allow your imaginary constraints to be obstacles in your own path. Allow yourself to compete with your own self each day and grow better.

Hope is the most powerful weapon: You may not always have things work your way. Sometimes, you may be tempted to give up all of it. However, hope is the light that will guide you through such dark times. Never give up the most powerful weapon.