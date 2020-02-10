Enterprise Letting go fears opens door for your happiness

Be in control of how you react. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Two friends were walking through a village. As they were talking and walking, they saw a man dragging a cow by a rope. One of the friends said, “Poor cow, it is so sad to see it bound to this man. The other friend said, “You never know who is bound to whom.” The friend who started the discussion got furious and said, “Are you crazy? Don’t you see that the cow is the one who is bound to the man and not the other way around.” Hearing this discussion, a group of villagers gathered. In fact even the guy who was dragging the cow stopped to notice what the discussion was all around.

The furious friend asked the villagers, “You all saw this man dragging the cow, right? Now tell me who is bound to whom? Is the cow bound to this man or the man is bound to the cow?" All the villagers without any hesitation said, “Of course the cow is bound to this man! The man is the master as he is the one holding the cow and the cow has no choice but to follow him wherever he goes.

The calm friend said, “I understand what you guys are saying but things may change any time, now watch this”, saying so, he cut the rope that was held by the man. The cow ran away from the master and the man ran after his cow. “Look, what is happening,” said the friend, “Do you see who the master is? The cow is not at all interested in this man. The cow, in fact, is trying to escape from this man.”

This is the case with our mind. Just like the cow, all the nonsense that we carry inside is not interested in us. It is we who are glued to it. It is we who keep thinking about it and who refuse to let go of it. While we think we need all this and are in control of it, we are not. The moment we let go of the garbage filled in our head, it will start to disappear like the cow.

It hurts to let go, but it hurts more to hold on: When you let go of your past, your insecurities and your fears, you open the door to your happiness and success and allow abundant opportunities to get in. Sometimes holding on causes more pain than letting go.

When you let go, you create space for better things to come in: When you clear the clutter in your mind, let go of negativities (like fear, anger, jealousy and frustration), you make way to allow freshness to come in. If you brood in the past, you never enjoy your current and the future.