Enterprise Lodwar women weave their way to secure income

Elizabeth Achuro, a trader at Lodwar Basketry Market, shows some of her baskets. PHOTO | SAMMY LUTTA | NMG

The ban on the use, manufacture and importation of plastic carrier bags in 2017 came as good news for about 100 Lodwar women weavers and basketry dealers.

Their eco-friendly and decorated shopping baskets were now the preferred option by many shoppers.

One of these women traders is Elizabeth Achuro. The Enterprise finds her seated at a corner of Lodwar Basketry Market, working on a decorated shopping basket.

“I will sell this basket at Sh300 once I am done,” she says.

Ms Achuro mainly sells products from other women weavers but she also makes her own when her hands her free.

Her customers come from far and wide. They are from within Lodwar town, Kakuma town and Kakuma Refugee Camp, and as far as Kitale, Eldoret and Nairobi. Both domestic and foreign tourists also buy her products.

Ms Achuro, 44 says the raw material for all their basketry and handicraft is dry duom palm leaves locally known as Mukoma, that are only found in areas near the main Turkwel River and near the lake.

For the mother of seven children, who never stepped in any class for formal education, weaving is the only venture she has known for the past 25 years. Through the venture, her seven children are not only well-fed, housed and clothed but are educated. She comfortably meets the costs of their medical health as well, she says.

Ms Achuro did not obtain formal training in weaving too, but learnt the art through apprenticeship under the tutelage of her mother.

“I acquired my skills from my mother. When I was a young girl I would help her weave the baskets,” she recalls, adding that all the family hands were needed if they were to make ends meet, especially when drought hit hard. At one time, they lost all their livestock — the mainstay of their livelihood — to a protracted and severe dry spell.

However weaving mitigated the effects of drought.

“The goodness of the venture is that once you have enough stock it is just like money in the bank. I will continue waiting for the customer until they come. The products are not perishable,” says Ms Achuro who, like her colleagues in the trade, mainly uses word of mouth to advertise her wares.

Next to Ms Achuro is Esther Alimlim who specialises in selling baskets, mats and brooms. She says most women near River Turkwel and Lake Turkana started the venture when they were young. And they have been doing it for such a long time because it is a reliable source of livelihood.

“What I can be proud of is that one of my children is an undergraduate student at the University of Nairobi and money from mats and baskets is what pays his fees. Also no single day have my kids lack food,” Ms Alimlim says.

The women used to sell their products under the scorching sun but through funding from the Government of Japan, the International Organization for Migration constructed a market for them. Aside from providing the much needed shade for the traders, the market keeps thieves off their products as it is locked and guarded at night.

The women use variety of ways to attract customers: “As part of value addition we invest in quality dye and paint to ensure the baskets are more appealing to potential customers. We alway ensure our products are unique and of good quality,” Ms Alimlim says.

The basket prices range from between Sh1,000 and Sh1,500 depending on the sizes.

The women are banking on the fast growing Lodwar town, devolution and discovery of oil that has attracted more people and investments, to grow their ventures and have improved standards of living.

A spot-check by Enterprise at most hotels, restaurants and entertainment joints revealed that they buy their products from the women.

The women traders are calling on local leaders as well as county government to take keen interest in basketry and handicraft industry.

The industry, they say is yet to be fully exploited despite having the potential to uplif living standards in the county where most women are poor and vulnerable due to drought and insecurity posed by banditry and cattle rustling.

“We want accessible grants and loans from our county government to grow up our businesses,” Ms Alimlim says.