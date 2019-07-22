Enterprise Never doubt your worth even when storms of life strike

A passenger ship was sailing through the open sea with many passengers. The captain’s wife was among them. The ship was sailing through several days. The weather was good most of the days, and everyone was enjoying the sail. They all loved the way the captain greeted them so very often and spoke to them in a very friendly manner. His wife was travelling with him the first time and she loved the way her husband was composed and built a rapport with the passengers.

One day, suddenly the ship was caught up in a violent storm. The ship swayed dangerously in the turbulent rough waters. The passengers cried aloud in fear. But the captain remained very calm, cool and bold, using all his skills to keep the vessel under control. The staff offered all necessary assistance to the captain. Some passengers started to pray fervently, some offered help whatsoever they could do, while others were very aggressive and were hurling abuses at the captain. Yet the captain did not lose his composure. The captain’s wife could not tolerate the calmness of her husband.

She complained, “How can you be so cool, while we are frightened to death? How can you be so cool, when passengers are turning aggressive towards you, despite knowing that you are doing your best?” The Captain quickly drew a pistol from his pocket and aimed it at her. He touched the trigger and asked her, “Are you afraid that I will shoot you?” “Not at all,” she replied. “Why?” asked the captain. “Because the gun is in your hands,” she answered. Then the captain explained, “You could have screamed your lungs out seeing the gun aimed at you, but what kept you going is the faith. While the sea and the storm are not under our control, our faith is with us, our faith that we will be steered out of the trouble and our effort is what will see us out of this.” Soon enough the sea calmed down and the ship sailed safely.

Be different, be unique: Do not compare yourself with anyone else, you are unique and could be different. Don’t be afraid of being different.

If at all you need to be, be afraid of being the same as others

Believe in yourself: Always be yourself and have faith. When you have faith in your abilities, the possibilities expand, challenges turn into opportunities and you become stronger after every such challenge