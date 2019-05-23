Enterprise Nyong’o, sister face jail term in Sh200m inheritance row

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o and his sister Dr Risper Nyagoy could face jail term or fine after a court convicted them of contempt of court in an ongoing Sh200 million inheritance case.

The two are expected to appear in a Kisumu court in person next Tuesday for sentencing.

While his siblings Susan Muthune, Esther Nyong’o and Mary Owiti were spared, Prof Nyong’o and Dr Nyagoy were found guilty of disobeying court orders that had directed them to include their nephews on the inheritance list for the property left behind by their father Hesbone Shimei Nyong’o.

Lady Justice Tripsisa Cherere accepted an application by Kenneth Okuthe, the governor’s nephew, asking the court to commit Prof Nyong’o and Dr Nyagoy to civil jail for a period not exceeding six months for their disobedience.

He also cited an earlier contempt of court order issued on October 11, 2018 by the same judge in a High Court in Kisumu.

“Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o and Dr Risper Nyagoy must appear in court in person for sentencing on Tuesday May 28th because they disobeyed court orders,” Justice Cherere said yesterday.

The High Court had also asked the governor and his sisters to provide books of account for their father’s property including 100 acres of land in Miwani and flats on Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

Others are parcels of land in Manyatta, Tamu, Milimani estate and East Rata in Seme Sub-County, Kisumu.

The orders were to be complied with in 45 days or by November 25.

The judge had directed that the county chief and his sisters include all children of their sisters as beneficiaries of the multi-million-shilling property left behind by the senior Nyong’o.

The judge had also revoked administrative letters and a certificate of confirmation of grant that placed Prof Nyong’o and Dr Nyagoy as the sole controllers of the estate.

In defence, Prof Nyong’o and Dr Nyagoy claimed they filed a notice at the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2018 against the High Court judgment.