Stop the comparisons and just live your life

A young man was very disappointed with his life and so decided to meet a master and seek his guidance on why things are going so wrong in his life and how he can go about getting better out of his life.

The master told him to stay with him for a few days so that he can understand what’s happening in the young man’s life. The young man though a bit reluctant stayed on.

One day, the young man was standing in the corridor with his cup of coffee. Suddenly, an old man who was walking past the young man bumped into him.

In the commotion caused, the coffee got spilt all over the floor. The young man got very agitated and started shouting at the old man. Soon, many people gathered around them and tried to pacify the young man, but he was in no mood to listen to anyone and he was almost about to assault the old man. The master was just then passing by the corridor and saw the commotion.

He calmly walked there and tried to understand what happened. The people who had gathered there gave him an update. So, he walked to the young man and calmly asked him, “Why do you think you spilt the coffee?”

The young man still furious, looked at the master and said, “Because this old man bumped into me!"

The master smiled and told him, “That’s wrong! You spilt the coffee because there was coffee in your cup. Had there been tea in the cup, you would have spilt tea. Whatever is inside the cup is what will spill out.”

The young man could not understand one bit of what the master told and now looked furious and confused.

So, the master continued, “When life comes along and shakes you, which will happen, whatever is inside you will come out. So, you need to ask yourself: “What's in my cup? When life gets tough, what spills over? You have a choice to fill yourself with anger, hatred, bitterness and jealousy, but you also have a choice to fill yourself with love, peace, joy and humility. The choice is yours.”

Believe that you can create change: If there is one person who can change your entire life, it is you. The moment you start believing that you are both responsible and capable of bringing in change and progress in your life, magic happens around the growth mindset. Learn to feel better about yourself: Stop living in a life that suits others or is in accordance with others’ expectations.

You live only once and it is entirely your choice how you want to live it, as long as you do not cause pain to others.