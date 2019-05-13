Enterprise Truehost Cloud launches a new email service

Besides Kenya, Truehost Cloud operates in Nigeria and the US, and offers Cloud Computing services. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Truehost Cloud has signed a partnership with Cloudoon to launch an email service targeted at individuals as well as companies looking to have a unified communications platform.

The email platform will address the needs of people looking for reliable email service that offers other collaboration features such as shared calendars, contacts, tasks, and notes.

In a press statement on Monday, Truehost Cloud Team Leader Jacob Mugendi said that the launch of new service was as a result of client’s demand as people have been asking for an email service which can streamline their business processes and have a one-stop platform for corporate communications.

Besides emails, the Cloudoon Email service offers collaboration features that Truehost said are becoming more needful as teams work in multiple locations and different departments need to collaborate even more.

Truehost Cloud seeks to entice the users on other platforms by matching the services provided by global players such as Microsoft Exchange service and Google’s G-Suite.

The start-up serves over 20,000 clients in Kenya. Last week, Truehost announced its partnership with free SSL Certificate provider Let’s Encrypt to guard against cybersecurity threats which stood at 3.8 million in the first quarter of 2018-2019, an 11.76 per cent increase from the previous quarter according to data from the Communications Authority of Kenya.