Enterprise Value your life and appreciate your blessings

Life never stops giving you opportunities to move forward. FILE PHOTO | NMG

One day a young boy comes back disappointed from school as his teacher scolded him and told him that he was worthless. The boy came home and cried. The father patted the son, gave him a piece of rock. He told the son to go to the market with it. The father said, “If anybody asks the price raise two fingers and don't say anything.” The boy went to the market. A woman asked him, “How much is this rock, I want to put it in my garden?” The boy didn't say anything and raised up two fingers and the woman said $2? I'll take it!

The boy went home and told his father about the woman’s offer of $2. The father told the boy to take the rock to a museum with the same set of instructions. The boy found a guy at the museum who wanted to buy the rock. The boy didn't say a word and just put up two fingers and the man said $200? I'll take it! The boy went home running and told his father about the offer of the man at the museum for $200!

His father then told his son to go to a jeweler and gave the same set of instructions. The son went to jeweler and showed the rock to the owner. The owner asked, “Where did you find this stone! It is one of the rarest stones in the world! I must have it! How much would you sell it for?” The boy put up two fingers and the man said I'll take it for $200,000! The boy not knowing what to say, ran to his father and told him of the offer.

The father then said, “Son do you know the value of your life now?” It doesn't matter where you come from, where you're born, the colour of your skin, or how much money you were born into. It does not matter what others think of you. What matters is where you decide to place yourself. You may have lived your whole life thinking that you were a $2 stone. You may have lived your whole life surrounded by people that saw your worth for only $200. But everybody has a diamond inside them and only when we decide to surround ourselves with people that see our value and see the diamond inside of us.