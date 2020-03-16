Enterprise What you do not know is something that you can learn

When you have to take sides, remember every story has two sides.

A young teacher was teaching arithmetic to students in kindergarten. She was to teach them additions on a particular day. She wanted to make it a bit more interesting to the class of five-year-old students. So, she pulled out three apples from her bag. She called Mark from the last row and started telling him, “Mark, If I give you one apple and one apple and one apple, how many apples will you have?”

Mark looked serious, counted on his fingers and responded confidently, “Four!”

The teacher was disappointed, and it was evident on her face because she thought she would get an effortless correct answer, which is three obviously. But not wanting to show her disappointment, she wanted to try asking the same question again. In her mind, she thought maybe Mark did not hear the question properly or was confused. So, she went on again, “Mark, listen to me very carefully, make no mistake.” Now this time she paced the question slowly so that Mark could get it right, “If I give you one apple and then one apple and then one more apple, how many apples will you have?” She went so slow, that she had no hesitation that she would get the right answer this time.

Mark very confidently responded, “Four!”

The teacher felt very let down. Now the class was giggling looking at the teacher’s reaction. This angered her but she was determined to get it right. So, she thought to herself, may be Mark does not like apples, let me try oranges. So, without losing her patience, she cajoled Mark and said, “Mark, let’s do it one last time. I suppose you like oranges, more right? So, If I give you one orange and then one orange and then one more orange, how many oranges will you have?”

Mark was not too sure why the teacher was making him do this again, but he saw the disappointment on her face, so he counted again on his fingers with a little lesser confidence responded, “Three!”

The teacher thumped the desk almost celebrating the answer. She was sure that Mark now got the logic right. She still wanted to prove the point so she knelt down to reach Mark and went ahead asking him “Very good Mark, now if I give you one apple and one apple and one more apple how many will you have?”

Mark saw the glow on her face and so with full confidence answered, “Four!”

The teacher was aghast. “How Mark, how?” She asked Mark in a very irritated tone

Mark by now was trembling but replied, “Because I already have one apple in my bag.”

Judge others when you are perfect: Very often we judge people for the choices they make or for the decisions they make. Very rarely, do we try and understand the options they had to pick from.

You don’t know what you don’t know until you know it: The foolish and the arrogant ones think they know it all, the smart and the bold ones, pretend they know it all. The experienced and the wise ones accept that they don’t know it all