Women traders urged to adopt new tech

Jamii Bora Bank chief executive Samuel Kimani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Jamii Bora Bank has challenged women to adopt use of digital technology to tap into the growing tech-savvy community in Kenya.

Saying internet-on-the-go trend was fast becoming the norm, chief executive Samuel Kimani said women traders could no longer ignore e-commerce as a key channel for doing business in Kenya.

The 2020 Jamii Bora Supamamas Business Networking Forum heard women traders must learn digital skills as well as train staff on the same as a way of tapping into the fast rising social media use among Kenyans.

“This is a forum for ‘Mumpreneurs’ to network and learn new digital marketing skills that presents new opportunities to grow their businesses via social media,” said Mr Kimani. “Get people to support your business in technology, especially those who can invest in your business and keep customers within reach as they must be the key focus of your business.”

He said employees must also be incentivised to work hard as they are an integral part of the business.

The event sponsored by the tier three lender saw women entrepreneurs brainstorm on formation of networks that facilitates conduction of business to business(B2B) deals with assistance from the bank.