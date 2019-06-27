Health Ex-manager sues Nairobi Hospital for Sh300m

The Nairobi Hospital. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A former ICT director at Nairobi Hospital has sued the institution demanding more than Sh300 million after he was fired last month.

Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Odhiambo Otieno argued before Employment and Labour Relations court Judge Hellen Wasilwa that his termination in May was illegal and that the hospital’s management rejected his right of appeal.

He is demanding Sh292,655,000 as general damages and loss of income from July 1, to retirement at 60 years.

Other amounts he is seeking are gross salary in lieu of notice amounting to Sh2,805,000, leave pay to date of Sh467,500, service pay for 29 months of service of Sh935,000, loss of medical cover at annual Premium of Sh200,000 and mortgage adjustment from Barclays Bank of Kenya amounting to Sh4,142,738.

He argued that his age and overqualification makes it difficult to seek alternative employment, with potential employers refusing his services despite his vast experience as they are cowed by the salary he would command.

He claims trumped-up charges were brought against him, leading to the sacking and the hospital management should be held liable for being left jobless, as he considered working there for the remainder of his adult life.