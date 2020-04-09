Health Jubilee unveils doctor consultation app for patients

Jubilee Insurance offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Jubilee Insurance has rolled out a video consultation service that will enable patients to virtually access medical advice from doctors on the back the social distancing directives to curb the spread of coronavirus.

All Jubilee cover holders will access the service, SASAdoctor for free while non-customers will pay Sh495 to use the online platform and virtually consult doctors for chronic diseases like diabetes, malaria, tuberculosis and common ailments like diarrhoea and vomiting, colds and coughs and urine infections.

The patients will download the app from the Android App Store, key in their details and remotely connect doctors. All patients with Jubilee Wellness Cards will access consultation services for free.

Jubilee Health Insurance general manager Patrick Gatonga said that the service will boost access to medical services for the majority of people who are now working from home or on leave following the State directive to reduce the number of staff working within the office space.

The app will minimise visits to the doctor and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus in line with the State directive on social distancing and cut on gatherings on all public and private facilities to reduce transmission of the virus.