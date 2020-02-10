Health US private equity firm takes over operations at Nairobi Women’s Hospital

Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Mombasa branch. FILE PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

An American private equity fund, Evercare, has taken over the operations at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital after its chief executive stepped aside.

In a statement by the hospital's board on Monday, an operating committee comprised of three representatives from Evercare Health Fund will now run operations.

The hospital’s CEO Dr Felix Wanjala stepped aside after accusations of financial misconduct and unethical practices following allegations he was pushing staff to increase patients’ admissions.

“In the interim, the leadership of Nairobi Women’s Hospital will be undertaken by an Operating Committee reporting to the Board. This committee is comprised of three Evercare representatives,” the statement read, without naming the officials.

The hospital shot to the limelight recently for inflating bills, a move that saw all medical insurers suspend the facility from the list of accredited service providers.

The accusations also saw the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) suspended the hospital from list of service providers and advised staff to visit other facilities.

The hospital board said it is conducting an internal review while the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council said they would carry out an independent inspection on the matter.