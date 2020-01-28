Health Health ministry confirms no case of coronavirus in Kenya

The suspected Coronavirus case in Kenya has been given a clean bill of health but remains in isolation as the ministry of health takes precautionary measures.

The update comes after a suspected patient who arrived into the country early Tuesday from China was immediately put in isolation at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

It is said that the 22 year old student had not come in contact with any persons suffering the infection, but had been in Wuhan before December 20, 2019.

"Following admission at the KNH, appropriate specimens have been collected for investigation at the National Influenza Centre," Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary, Cicily Kariuki.

"Information available indicates that he left Wuhan City 20th January 2020 to Zhangjiajie City. He left for Nairobi through Guangzhou, China and Bangkok, Thailand on 27th January 2020 and arrived at JKIA this morning at 0615 hours. The suspected case remains in the isolation facility at KNH while investigations and laboratory tests are undertaken," she said.

The country remains at risk given the number of passengers who jet into the country every day. Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ operates two daily non-stop flights between the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi and Guangzhou.

All passengers flying in from China are now required to fill in a travellers health surveillance form (a manifest) which the ministry says will be used to track people who have been in the Asian country in recently.

CS says the government position remains that citizens refrain from making any unnecessary travels to China.

On Monday Kenya’s Foreign Affairs ministry asked locals to avoid any travel to the affected Hubei province, which includes Wuhan, joining the long list of countries, including the US, that have warned their citizens from travelling to the worst-hit region.

The Chinese government has so far restricted travel to Hubei province as the place remain on lock-down as the country battles to contain coronavirus now dubbed 2019-nCoV.