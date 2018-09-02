MarketPlace Minet to give scholarships to needy students

Minet Kenya Chief Executive Officer Sammy Muthui. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Insurance brokerage and risk management firm, Minet Kenya has rolled out scholarships for students from low-income households.

The Minet Educational Fund, which is managed by Nairobi Chapel Church-run Logos Scholarship programme, will cater for the full tuition fees for successful applicants to pursue their secondary and tertiary education.

Minet Kenya Chief Executive Officer Sammy Muthui said the scholarships will open doors for students from low-income families, by providing financial aid for those who need it most.

“As a company, supporting education is one of the key pillars of our corporate social responsibility and we believe that through this programme we will be able to provide the beneficiaries with a holistic education and impart them with the right skills, values and mindset aimed at making them responsible and accountable citizens of this country,” said Mr Muthui.

He was peaking during a prayer meeting by the Nairobi Chapel for the first 10 Form Four beneficiaries selected into the programme. He said the firm has set aside Sh30 million to support social causes.

“The goal of this programme is to nurture and create social transformational leaders who will act as change agents within their communities and play a part in nation building and that’s why partnership with Nairobi Chapel is key for us,” he said.

Nairobi Chapel Pastor Nick Korir said the beneficiaries will be trained not only on academics, but also on other areas such as leadership, interpersonal skills, mentorship, communication and general ethics.