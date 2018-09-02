MarketPlace NIC to give credit to buyers of used Japanese vehicles

NIC Bank has signed a partnership deal with MHH International that will see the lender provides up to 80 per cent financing for the purchase of Japanese-sourced secondhand vehicles.

In a statement, NIC Bank said the partnership will see the bank’s new and existing customers facilitated to import vehicles directly from Japan.

Speaking in Nairobi during the signing ceremony, NIC Bank’s Executive Director Alan Dodd said this was aimed at giving its customers a one-stop financial solution that caters for its customers’ diverse needs.

“As a customer-centric bank, we keep exploring different partnerships that streamline our customers’ journey to owning quality vehicles via dependable partners,” he said.

The deal will see MHH’s subsidiary MHH Japanese Cars source for the vehicle as requested by clients and facilitate processing of the required papers as well as inspection.

Mr Dodd (below) said this will help customers to avoid losing money to briefcase companies while ensuring vehicles bought are in good condition.

He added that MMH has promised to deliver vehicles to Kenya within 60 days from the date of order.

MHH specialises in exporting, sourcing and shipping cars to various continents and has been operating in the Kenyan market in the past decade.

MHH Japanese Cars Chief Executive Alistair Benn welcomed the pact saying it was I response to their clients’ request for a seamless but secure sourcing and purchase of high quality vehicles from Japan.