Shipping & Logistics Boda bodas to have pick-up points in Nairobi CBD

Boda boda riders at the Nairobi CBD. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi County Government has identified six locations within the central business district where sheds will be constructed for use by boda boda operators as pick-up and drop-off points.

Speaking after a tour around the CBD, Transport and Public Works executive, Hitan Madjevdia said the proposed locations are aimed at giving boda boda operators a place to conduct their business without hindrance.

“Once passengers are dropped they will be able to easily walk to the CBD with those seeking to exit the CBD using the pick-up points to get a boda boda ride,” he said.

Dr Madjevdia said the move will help decongest traffic while easing challenges posed by boda boda operators to motorists and pedestrians.

The executive, who was accompanied by the County Security and Compliance Deputy Director Eva Wairiuko, said Muthurwa market where up to 30 boda bodas will operate from, will see shelves constructed to keep passenger helmets and hair caps.

Another shed will be at between Nacico Chambers and Stage Market serving passengers from Jogoo and Mombasa roads. Another will be at Ngara next to Kariorkor roundabout.

Globe roundabout shed will be for passengers heading to and coming from Thika Road while one in Railways Club will be used by passengers coming from Upperhill area.

Land Mawe (Bunyala Road) boda boda shed is for passengers plying Mombasa and Langata roads.