Shipping & Logistics Coast Polytechnic picked as maritime centre of excellence

The port of Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Coast National Polytechnic (KCNP) has been selected as a centre of excellence in developing experts in maritime and Blue Economy.

This means the Mombasa-based polytechnic will be tasked with nurturing skills that will help tap the potential of the ocean resources.

“Being chosen as a centre for excellency in Maritime Transport and Port Logistics makes me happy, proud to have come this far. But there is a big challenge ahead for me and my team to actualise the dream of Kenyans in this area of training,” Chief Principal Madam Mary Muthoka told Shipping.

The KCNP will play an important role in providing skilled labour for international shipping lines and logistic companies, the Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Ferry Services and other maritime organisations.

“This programme will enable our facility grow. We are therefore developing a Regional Centre of Excellence in Marine Transport and Port Logistics, a centre which aims to develop competent graduates for the sector,” said Ms Muthoka.

The sector got a major boost after World Bank loaned the government Sh1.2 billion seed funding efforts to tap the Blue Economy sector.

The funds will be used to train 2000 youth in various skills including shipping, maritime, logistics, warehousing, nautical science, among other competence courses related to maritime sector.

According to Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Kevit Desai, the institution was competitively selected by the government and World Bank to be a regional flagship marine transport and port logistics centre under the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP).