Shipping & Logistics Coast receives Sh539m for road maintenance

The Kenya Roads Board (KRB) has disbursed Sh539 million for maintenance of roads in coast counties. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The fund is part of the Sh4.4 billion conditional grant for the maintenance of roads in all the 47 counties in this 2019/2020 financial year.

In the allocation for coast counties, Kilifi got a big share of Sh148.2 million followed by Kwale which has received Sh110.1 million, Mombasa 100.1 million, Tana River Sh83.1 million, Taita Taveta Sh60.2 million and Sh36.8 million given to Lamu county.

“Funds have been released to county governments that have complied with conditions of the grant,” KRB executive director Jacob Ruwa said through an advert in local dailies.

The monies, according to KRB, is being disbursed in two quarters of the financial year.

In the first quarter, Kilifi received Sh74.1 million, Kwale Sh55.2 million, Lamu Sh18.4 million while Mombasa will get Sh50 million, Taita Taveta will receive Sh30 million and Tana River 41.5 million.

The fund for the first quarter is part of the Sh2.2 billion (out of the Sh4.4 billion in total) disbursed to all the counties across the entire country during the quarter. Another Sh2.2 billion will be disbursed to the counties in the second quarter of the financial year where the coast counties will receive the exact amount, they received in the first quarter.

The funds are being released each financial year as per the County Allocation of Revenue Act (CARA), 2019.

The conditional grants have become the main source of development funds in counties as disbursements from equitable share mainly go into recurrent expenditure.

This include the grants for the maintenance of the roads in all the counties across the country. The source of the grants includes the World Bank’s Kenya Urban Support Programme, Danida’s health programmes, NARIGP for agricultural support and the European Union that supports construction of major water projects.