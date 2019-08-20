Shipping & Logistics First Lamu port berth set to be commissioned in October

The announcement by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) over the weekend to commission the first berth of Lamu port in October this year is set to give Kenya an edge in transshipment market.

The first super post-panamas vessel is scheduled to dock at Lamu Port on October 20 with the authority offering promotional tariffs to entice more shipping lines and agents to use the facility.

The Sh48 billion dockside project at the port of Lamu in Kililani, Lamu West under the ambitious Sh2.5 trillion Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor project will host first mother ship with close to 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) once it starts its operations.

The constructions of bollard mounting — a vital component in a berth for anchoring ships — has been completed for the first berth as two other berths are set to be completed early next year.

In the public notice issued by KPA manager director Dr Daniel Manduku over the weekend, already the first berth which consist of 400m quay length and 14m draft has been completed and it will be used as a multi-purpose berth.

“The first berth will be used as a multi- purpose berth and will be capable of handling any kind of vessels especially the self-sustaining vessels. KPA has put in place plans to install three Ship to Shore (STS) gantries by the time the remaining two berths are ready for operation in October 2020,” read part of the notice.