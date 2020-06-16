Shipping & Logistics How Sh172bn infrastructure budget will be spent

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani tabling Sh3.2 trillion Budget. FILE PHOTO | NMG

In the 2020/2021 Budget, the government has set aside Sh172.4 billion for several infrastructure projects across the country.

The allocation slightly reduced by 4.7 percent from Sh180.9 billion in the 2019/20 financial year.

In the Budget, Sh18.1 billion has been allocated to the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Phase 2 project running between Nairobi and Naivasha. In the last financial year, the project had received Sh55.8 billion.

The economic stimulus programme has also taken into consideration building of roads. Of the total Sh56.6 billion set aside for this programme, Sh5 billion has been allocated to rehabilitate and maintain access roads and foot bridges which have been damaged by the floods that occurred, PwC post-budget highlights show.

Mr Yatani also waived parking and landing fees in the country’s airports in order to facilitate movement of cargo.

advertisement

The treasury boss allocated Sh5 billion towards the Mombasa Port development projects.