Kenya takes over the helm of regional maritime agency

Transport CS James Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya has finally taken over from Uganda the top leadership of the regional maritime agency, the Intergovernmental Standing Committee on Shipping (ISCOS).

This brings to an end the tenure of Ugandan Kassim Mpaata, who has been on acting capacity as the organisation’s secretary-general for more than two years.

In a joint communication after 6th Meeting of the ISCOS Assembly of Ministers held at Malaika Beach Resort in Mwanza, Tanzania, Kenyan Transport, Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia was elected chairman of the organisation. Daniel Kiange, a former KenTrade manager, becomes the new secretary general.

In March last year, the organisation placed an advert in local dailies asking those interested in the secretary general position to submit their applications, CVs and all other requirements to the Principle Secretary, State department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs in Nairobi.

Mr Kiange will now head the organisation whose top leadership is held on rotational basis among its member states. Uganda had taken over the leadership from Tanzania.

“The assembly of ministers received and considered the report of the 2nd extra ordinary meeting of the coordination committee on recruitment of ISCOS Secretary General from the republic of Kenya. The assembly was satisfied with the procedure on the recruitment and the profiles of the selected three candidates and therefore appointed Mr Daniel Mwanza Kiange who ranked first to the position of Secretary General for a five-year non-renewable contract,” said the communique sent to Shipping and logistics.

The ISCOS programme manager in charge of shipping, ports and freight services Aderick Kagenzi, said the meeting took place in November.

The organisation commended Mr Mpaata for “the good job” during the transition period.

During the assembly, the members also urged the secretariat to continue pursuing plans to join membership of other eligible member states.

The assembly also approved the coordination committee’s proposal to invite ministers from Eastern, Central and Southern region (non-member states) to subsequent meeting as observers, the statement said.

The meeting also called for more research in tandem with increasing adoption of technology and digitisation in the maritime sector.