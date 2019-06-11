Shipping & Logistics Key aviation safety forum begins in Nairobi today

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) director general Gilbert Kibe. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Nairobi is hosting the fifth edition of the Kenya Aviation Safety Campaign Conference that kicks off Wednesday.

The three-day conference will bring together high level local and international professionals including civil aviation authorities, aviation safety experts, flight operation teams, aircraft and engine manufacturers, aircraft engineers and key industry suppliers from around the globe.

The forum, which runs up to Friday at the Ole Sereni Hotel, has become a premium annual event where renowned speakers and international aviation safety experts share best practices and discuss key issues on aviation safety.

The event, which is a United Nations Humanitarian Air Services initiative, is intended to assist participants in enhancing aviation safety in East Africa and promote knowledge-sharing across organisations and boundaries.

The key topics of discussion include fatigue risk management, safety performance indicators, and incident/accident investigation.

Kenya will be presented by the Director-General of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Gilbert Kibe.

Other key persons at the conference include Chamsou Andjorin, Director Government Affairs and Market Development of Boeing International Sub-Saharan Africa, Jo Gillspie, Director and Safety Management Advisor at Gates Aviation Limited and representatives from the Global Leader in Aerospace.

Others are Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) who will give latest industry insights and inspiring aviation safety engine maintenance tips.

This comes at a time when the sector is facing one of the major challenges on safety.