Shipping & Logistics Likoni channel pedestrian bridge to cost Sh1.5bn

Ferry users at the Likoni crossing channel. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A pedestrian bridge at the Likoni channel is set to built at a cost of Sh1.5 billion.

The bridge is meant to help deal with congestion at the channel, which is used by more than 300,000 people and 6,000 vehicles daily.

The project, the Likoni Floating Bridge, will be a complimentary facility to the ferry services, says the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA).

The construction which is set to be completed within the next six months is being undertaken by China Road and Bridge Construction (CRBC). Already, the construction contract between KeNHA and CRBC has been signed. A technical committee with representatives from key stakeholders has also been formed for effective coordination of the project at all stages including design, construction and operations.

The project is 660 metres, stretching from north to south in Likoni. “The construction of the Likoni Floating Bridge will address the problem faced by the residents of Likoni in accessing Mombasa Island and vice versa,” says KeNHA in a brief statement.

advertisement

The agency notes that the National Surveillance Systems has raised concerns on compliance of public health guidelines at Likoni Ferry, hence the building of the bridge.

“Despite commendable efforts by County Coordination Units and Security Personnel and the Kenya Ferry Services to streamline services, overcrowding at ferry approaches has been witnessed, with queues that exceed one kilometre at peak hours on either side. This has raised concerns of humanitarian situation particularly with the recent outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic,” adds the statement in part.