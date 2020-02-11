Shipping & Logistics Likoni commuters to wait longer for Sh210bn bridge

Commuters aboard ‘MV Harambee’ at Likoni Channel in Mombasa on January 11, 2019. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

Coast residents will have to wait longer before the Sh210 billion Likoni bridge is constructed and completed.

The thousands of people using the Likoni channel including tourists will therefore continue to endure traffic congestion at the Likoni channel.

The Likoni bridge is one of the key alternatives that the government is seeking to use as a long-term solution to problems faced at the busy Likoni crossing.

However, Shipping &Logistics has learnt that plans for the multi-billion project are still at the design and consultancy stage.

The government through Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) is set to develop a detailed design for the project between this year and 2021.

advertisement

After the detailed design is completed, the government will start the process of acquiring the land for the project and work on the relocation plan which will go up to 2022, documents from KeNHA show.

The resettlement plan for the project was last revised in May last and will be revalidated by this year.

KeNHA communication officer Charles Njogu confirmed that the project was still at the consultancy and design stage.

“The project is still on the initial stages. We are still working on the consultancy part of it,” Mr Njogu said.

At least Sh87 billion will be spent in relocation of utility on both sides of Mombasa Island and Likoni and compensation for thousands of people, according to documents from KeNHA.

More than 3,000 people and 2,000 buildings will be displaced to pave way for the project. The actual construction of the project is expected to start in 2022 and take up to five years to complete, according to the documents obtained by Shipping and Logistics.