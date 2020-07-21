Shipping & Logistics Sh1.5 billion Likoni floating bridge set for construction

A ferry at Likoni crossing. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Plans for the construction of the Sh1.5 billion Likoni Floating Bridge are in top gear with three pieces of land set to be acquired for the project.

The process for the acquisition of the land by the National Land Commission (NLC) have already started. Shipping& Logistics has learnt that among the three parcels of lands is one owned by Simba Colt.

The parcel of lands are all located in Mombasa Island where the bridge will start , and then connect to the South Coast.

Through a gazette notice, NLC has indicated that it will obtain 0.85 ha of land owned by the Simba Colt Motors Limited.

The two other parcels, 0.3 ha and 0.2 ha owned by Koifan Developers Limited, will also be acquired by the land commission.

“…the National Land Commission, on behalf of the Kenya National Highways Authority gives notice that the government intends to acquire the following parcels of land for the construction of the Likoni Footbridge Project,” reads the notice dated July 8.

NLC chairman Gershom Otachi said in the notice that the lands may be inspected during office hours at the commission’s offices both in Mombasa and Nairobi.

Other projects which are part of the alternatives for the Likoni channel include the Sh39 billion Dongo Kundu bypass, Sh210billion Mombasa Gateway Bridge and the Sh5.8 billion cable cars express project.