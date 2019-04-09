Shipping & Logistics Mombasa firm starts coastal shipping service

Lamu Port. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A Mombasa-based shipping company has launched a transport service along the Kenyan coastline opening the door to faster transit times and lower freight charges.

Lamu Shipping Limited also plans to provide an economical cargo and passenger maritime transport between Kenyan ports.

According to the firm, the cost of transportation of goods to Lamu will be lowered by nearly 25 per cent.

The shipping company is expected to bring competition in the sector as it ferries cargo between Mombasa, Lamu and other small ports along the Kenyan coastline.

The first vessel M.V Amu 1 arrived in Mombasa a month ago from Malaysia and is set to start a weekly service to Lamu.

“This venture will open doors for maritime costal trade in Kenya and create job opportunities for our seafarers and other cadres of workers,” said Capt Twalib Khamis, the Chief Executive Officer.

The Amu 1 is a multi-purpose vessel built in Malaysia in 2014 for coastal service. She has a cargo capacity of over 1,800 tonnes and fitted with a 35-tonne Liebherr crane. She is also provided with forward and stern ramps for ro-ro cargo.

Lamu Shipping Company is finalising discussions with a Dutch shipbuilder to construct additional ships in the next eight months.