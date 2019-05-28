Shipping & Logistics Silverstone to start daily Nairobi-Wajir flights next month

Silverstone Air has been on an aggressive expansion bid since it established operations in the Kenyan market. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Local low-cost carrier Silverstone Air Services is set to start daily flights between Nairobi and Wajir next month, raising the number of options for customers plying the North Eastern route.

The airline, which has been operating in Kenya since 2017, said the new flights will originate from Wilson Airport, Nairobi and will cost about Sh11,000 for a return ticket.

The route will be served by a Dash 8-300 aircraft that carries 50 passengers.

“We are planning to introduce direct flights from Wilson Airport in Nairobi to Wajir on June 24,” said Silverstone Air sales manager Patrick Oketch in an interview yesterday.

“The flight will then leave Wilson Airport at 700am to arrive in Wajir at 8.10am. The flight will then leave Wajir at 8.30am to arrive in Nairobi at 9.40am,” he said.

Silverstone Air is a fairly new entrant and has been on an aggressive expansion bid barely a few months since it established operations in the Kenyan market.