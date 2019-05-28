Shipping & Logistics
Silverstone to start daily Nairobi-Wajir flights next monthTuesday, May 28, 2019 21:00
Local low-cost carrier Silverstone Air Services is set to start daily flights between Nairobi and Wajir next month, raising the number of options for customers plying the North Eastern route.
The airline, which has been operating in Kenya since 2017, said the new flights will originate from Wilson Airport, Nairobi and will cost about Sh11,000 for a return ticket.
The route will be served by a Dash 8-300 aircraft that carries 50 passengers.
“We are planning to introduce direct flights from Wilson Airport in Nairobi to Wajir on June 24,” said Silverstone Air sales manager Patrick Oketch in an interview yesterday.
“The flight will then leave Wilson Airport at 700am to arrive in Wajir at 8.10am. The flight will then leave Wajir at 8.30am to arrive in Nairobi at 9.40am,” he said.
Silverstone Air is a fairly new entrant and has been on an aggressive expansion bid barely a few months since it established operations in the Kenyan market.
Last April, the airline increased frequencies on the Nairobi-Kisumu route to 17 trips per week, up from 14, while passengers plying Mombasa-Kisumu are now served by three weekly flights, an increase from two.
