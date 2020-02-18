Shipping & Logistics Work on new ferry complete, set for shipping

Ferry users exit the MV Nyayo at the Likoni Channel. New vessel , The Mv Safari is expected to ease traffic at the channel. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The construction of a ferry, which is one of two procured at a cost of Sh2 billion, is now complete.

The completion of the construction of the vessels comes after the Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) announced last month that final installations of the machinery on the vessel was being done.

Currently, KFS is working on the process to bring the ferry from Turkey where it was built.

Ozata Shipyard, the construction company, has listed Mv Safari among projects it has completed.

The completion was followed by pomp and colour when launching the vessel last week in Turkey. The ceremony is a tradition whenever the firm completes a project.

advertisement

On its official Facebook page, the Turkey-based company posted a one-minute clip of the ferry being taken to the waters from the company’s yard.

On its website where the company refers the ferry as “project NB-53”, indicates that it can carry 1,500 passengers and 62 vehicles.

Just like the Mv Jambo, the second new ferry is also fit with plastic seats with sufficient legroom for the passengers’ comfort.

The vessel is also fully fixed with nautical, surveillance and communication equipment.

The ferry can travel at a maximum speed of eight knots, according to Ozata Shipyard.

The ferry is also fitted with two Volvo Generators and air condition with temperature control.

Under the deck, there is an accommodation facility for the coxswain and the crew which will be on board the ferry during operation.

The completion of the ferry has been delayed for two years as the first ferry which were procured at the same time arrived in the country in August 2017.

The first ferry, Mv Jambo which is currently the biggest ferry in the country has been operating for the last two years since it was officially commissioned.

The ferry was delayed following a court case which dragged its construction and completion.

The arrival of the ferry is set to help decongest the busy Likoni channel where it will be operating from.

Its arrival will bring the number of ferries at the Likoni channel to seven. The other new ferry is Mv Jambo which was delivered in August 2017 and has since been operational.

Other ferries are Mv Kwale, Mv Likoni, Mv Kilindini, Mv Harambee and Mv Nyayo.