Technology Amazon starts sale of 1TB microSD card for phones

1 TB phone micro sd from San disk extreme. PHOTO | COURTESY

The world’s fastest 1TB microSD card went on sale on Amazon on Wednesday.

The global online store began selling the 1TB version of SanDisk Extreme, setting stage for more storage space on mobile devices such as smartphones, drones and cameras whose memory capacity has been limiting the amount of data accessible on the go without relying on cloud solutions.

The memory card – dubbed the as the SDSQXA1-1T00-GN6MA – is selling at $450 (about Sh45,000) on SanDisk online store and comes with a lifetime warranty.

According to Western Digital, the maker of SanDisk, the card captures fast action and records full high-definition or 4K ultra high-definition video on Android based smartphones, interchangeable-lens camera, drones or GoPro action cameras.

“The SanDisk Extreme microSD UHS-I Cards are built tough for extreme durability under challenging environmental conditions. Extreme speeds let you capture every detail of adventure and take the wait out of transferring your videos between devices,” says Western Digital on SanDisk online store.

The tech firm added that the memory card is also built for extreme conditions and is temperature, water, shock and X-Ray proof.

The launch of the storage device comes as a relief to smartphone users who have been grappling with large media files that quickly deplete phone memory, slowing them down and demanding them to regularly delete data or back up their information on third party cloud platforms that charge a fee on huge files.

However, the memory card works on compatible devices, which means that buyers should first confirm whether it works on their gadgets before purchase.

Western Digital unveiled the 1TB SanDisk during Mobile World Congress on February 25. The company said the new card is the fastest 1 TB UHS-1 microSD card in the market, according to online publication Digital Trends. SanDisk is also expected roll out a 512GB version.

“People trust SanDisk-brand cards to capture and preserve their world. Our goal is to deliver the best possible experience so consumers can share the content that’s important to them,” said Western Digital director of marketing for SanDisk Brian Pridgeon in a press release in February.

The tech company says the new speeds have been achieved due to its own flash technology. Other sizes in the SanDisk series are 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 400GB but cards lower than 128GB have slower speeds.

Key specifications of the card:-

• Built for extreme conditions, temperature proof, water proof, shock proof and X-Ray proof

• Delivers 4K Ultra HD and Full HD video recording and playback

• Meets the new UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD

• Transfer faster with read speeds up to 90MB/s

• Storage capacity of up to 1TB to catch the thrill Write Speed: up to 60MB/s