Chinese company Oppo launches mid-range phones

Oppo brand all stars Samuel Muraya popularly known as Dj Mo (right), singers Kambua Manundu and Judith Nyambura (centre), who goes by the stage name Avril during the official launch of the OPPO F11 Pro smartphone. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has launched the F11 and F11 Pro mid-range smartphones in the country, as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in Kenya which is already dominated by rival brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Tecno and Infinix. The device maker, which launched Oppo F9 last September, said the F11 smartphone will be available in local stores and via online shopping platforms such as Jumia and will retail at Sh29,999.

The F11 pro will however retail at Sh39,999. It is also available in local retail stores across the country.

“The launch of the two phones has seen OPPO achieve a breakthroughs in design, incorporating vigorous natural beauty into the F11 series via gradient colour design,” said the company in a statement yesterday.

The F11 series features a 48-megapixel (MP) image sensor to provide users with an improved night photography experience. In addition, the phone boasts an uninterrupted full-screen display with software and hardware upgrades combined to improve battery life, gaming performance and user experience. The phone has also received an upgrade on the battery performance with the F11 series equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that is 25 per cent higher than the previous generation.

“To help users capture great photos anytime and anywhere, OPPO has made considerable efforts to make it easier to shoot sharp and marvelous portrait at night,” said the firm.

The firm opened office in Kenya in 2015 hoping to grow its customer base after making inroads in the Chinese and Indian markets. As part of the expansion plans, Oppo — which has been selling devices through dealers — has also been setting up brand stores in malls to sell its phones.