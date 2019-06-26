Technology Experts meet in Ghana over data

Data protection is an issue of great concern worldwide. FILE PHOTO | NMG

About 1,000 experts in the ICT sector around the world including Kenya are currently taking part in the first Africa regional data protection and privacy international conference" in Accra, Ghana.

The three-day event, which started on June 24 set to end Thursday, has been running on the theme "A conference in Africa, by African Authorities, Focused on Africa."

It provided a platform for participants to deliberate on contemporary national and global issues in the data protection sector.