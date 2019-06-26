Experts meet in Ghana over data

Technology
Experts meet in Ghana over dataWednesday, June 26, 2019 19:28
By BONFACE OTIENO
About 1,000 experts in the ICT sector around the world including Kenya are currently taking part in the first Africa regional data protection and privacy international conference" in Accra, Ghana.
The three-day event, which started on June 24 set to end Thursday, has been running on the theme "A conference in Africa, by African Authorities, Focused on Africa."
It provided a platform for participants to deliberate on contemporary national and global issues in the data protection sector.
“The Conference brings together national authorities from African member States, as well as policy makers, data protection officers and data protection and privacy experts,” said Jean-Francois Le Bihan, public policy director, sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA.
