Technology Fintech to come to Nairobi

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Fintech stakeholders from Africa and Asia are set to converge in Nairobi in July to discuss sustainable inclusive finance.

Participants in the two day summit dubbed ‘FinTech in the Savannah’ will explore financial services innovations from emerging Afro-Asian markets that can transform legacy systems.

The inaugural event organised by Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will also discuss lasting environmental and social benefits for citizens and society.

“Cross-border cooperation is increasingly important as global problems cannot be resolved in isolation. We need to come together as a global community to learn from each other and co-create solutions that will improve the lives of our people,” said CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge.

The summit will consist of a FinTech Conference, FinTech Exhibition and break-out sessions for deep dives into the applications of these ideas with industry. Key topics in the conference include artificial intelligence and social impact (micro, small and medium enterprise financing).

It will also discuss the spirit of innovation exploring mobile financial services, insurance and pensions sectors.