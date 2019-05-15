Fintech to come to Nairobi

Technology
Fintech to come to NairobiWednesday, May 15, 2019 20:18
Fintech stakeholders from Africa and Asia are set to converge in Nairobi in July to discuss sustainable inclusive finance.
Participants in the two day summit dubbed ‘FinTech in the Savannah’ will explore financial services innovations from emerging Afro-Asian markets that can transform legacy systems.
The inaugural event organised by Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will also discuss lasting environmental and social benefits for citizens and society.
“Cross-border cooperation is increasingly important as global problems cannot be resolved in isolation. We need to come together as a global community to learn from each other and co-create solutions that will improve the lives of our people,” said CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge.
The summit will consist of a FinTech Conference, FinTech Exhibition and break-out sessions for deep dives into the applications of these ideas with industry. Key topics in the conference include artificial intelligence and social impact (micro, small and medium enterprise financing).
It will also discuss the spirit of innovation exploring mobile financial services, insurance and pensions sectors.
MAS managing director Ravi Menon said Kenya and Singapore share a vision to build an Afro-Asian platform to synergise efforts in fintech.
In the Headlines
Rogue bonds trader is fined Sh208mBy BRIAN NGUGI
2 hours ago
Thika highway Chinese-welded footbridges ready next monthBy EDWIN OKOTH
1 hour ago
Kenya borrows Sh210bn in third Eurobond loanBy CHARLES MWANIKI
4 hours ago
NSE sheds Sh210bn in two weeks of bank stock selloffBy CHARLES MWANIKI
4 hours ago