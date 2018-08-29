Technology Firm to roll out textile software in Kenyan market

Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Athi River. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Industrial clothing designs software-maker, ThreadSol has confirmed plans to introduce its products to the Kenyan market.

The firm’s Senior Partner Anas Shakil, who also serves as the Bangladesh Country Head said large-scale clothing products manufacturers could enjoy lower production costs as all processes were controlled via their cloud-based software for designing various products that will also be cut by the automated machines without the need for manpower.

“Our solutions, intelloBuy and intelloCut, work for the buying of clothing materials and at the cutting floor respectively. This reduces unnecessary purchases of excess material and wastage witnessed at the cutting stage since all work done is precise,” he said.

Mr Shakil spoke when he confirmed his firm’s participation in the upcoming regional exhibition dubbed Origin Africa 2018 to be held on September 9 to 11 in Nairobi that is supported by the International Federation of Textile Manufacturers.

The move seeks to grow ThreadSol’s market for its solutions to Kenyan manufacturers mainly those operating within Export Processing Zones.

Senior Partner Shakil said fierce competition among textile products makers and punitive trading environment require apparel firms to automate operations to ease on input costs as well as fastrack the manufacturing process.

“With challenges like high electricity prices, limited access to finance, infrastructural obstacles, challenging logistics, and for non-EPZ companies, complex regulations, it is extremely crucial for apparel manufacturers in Kenya to automate their processes on the industrial floor,” he said.

Mr Shakil said high labour costs coupled with unavailability of skilled industrial textile workers contributed to higher operational costs which could be mitigated by automation.