Global fintech forum set for Nairobi in March

Global fintech forum set for Nairobi in MarchThursday, February 13, 2020 0:01
About 300 delegates, among them global fintech operators, will gather in Nairobi for the inaugural Decentralized Finance Conference aimed at tapping into the continent’s opportunities and innovations.
The two-day event slated for March 17-18 is expected to bring together prominent executives, innovators, regulators, investors and enthusiasts to discuss Africa’s challenges and opportunities. The event, dubbed Africa DeFi 2020 aims to position Africa strategically as a destination for innovation, collaboration and investment for digital transformation.
“It also aims to provide a clear understanding of decentralised finance, highlight the opportunities in Africa and demonstrate existing use cases of decentralised finance in Africa,” the organisers vae said in a press statement.
The conference comes when Nairobi has been ranked among the nine innovation hubs to watch globally in 2020.
Nairobi climbed the world financial technology start-up ecosystem ranking by 42 positions to position 63 in the overall top 100 ranking in the Findexable Global Fintech Rankings 2020.
The results were shown in a report published by research firm Findexable Limited, which placed Nairobi second in Africa after Johannesburg which topped the continental league table.