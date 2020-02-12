Technology Global fintech forum set for Nairobi in March

Nairobi is the regional hub for financial technology. FILE PHOTO | NMG

About 300 delegates, among them global fintech operators, will gather in Nairobi for the inaugural Decentralized Finance Conference aimed at tapping into the continent’s opportunities and innovations.

The two-day event slated for March 17-18 is expected to bring together prominent executives, innovators, regulators, investors and enthusiasts to discuss Africa’s challenges and opportunities. The event, dubbed Africa DeFi 2020 aims to position Africa strategically as a destination for innovation, collaboration and investment for digital transformation.

“It also aims to provide a clear understanding of decentralised finance, highlight the opportunities in Africa and demonstrate existing use cases of decentralised finance in Africa,” the organisers vae said in a press statement.

The conference comes when Nairobi has been ranked among the nine innovation hubs to watch globally in 2020.

Nairobi climbed the world financial technology start-up ecosystem ranking by 42 positions to position 63 in the overall top 100 ranking in the Findexable Global Fintech Rankings 2020.

