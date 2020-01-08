Technology KCB picks firm for data back-up

KCB Group #ticker:KCB has hired software provider, Actifio to provide data backup and technology development support.

IT risks and security officer Gabriel Kimanzi said Actifio was selected as the preferred data backup and recovery solution provider via a competitive process.

“Not only did Actifio closely match our primary criteria, it also provides creative support for application development using application-aware data mounts,” he said.

A statement by Actifio said the process will give the regional lender stability and facilitate further growth via its multi-channels.

“KCB Group capitalises on sophisticated information technology to manage its banking business across seven East African countries — 330 branches, 1,076 ATMs and over 18,818 merchants and agents offering banking services on a 24/7 basis,” it said.

Established in 1896, KCB Group Plc is present in Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia.