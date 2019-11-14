Technology Liquid Telecom named most innovative in using Internet of Things

Mr Adil Youssefi, CEO, Liquid Telecom EA. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Liquid Telecom has been awarded the ‘Most Innovative IoT Solution’ by the World Communication Award for implementing the usage of Internet of Things (IoT) in Western Kenya and Nyanza, to monitor and protect freshwater fish populations.

The event, which was held in London and established in 1999, annually fetes technological achievements by global telecom operators. The company's innovative IoT solution in rural Kenya, impressed judges for delivering tangible benefits to Kenya's rural farmers.

Adil Youssefi, Liquid Telecom East Africa Region Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said the company was delighted that its work with Kenyan fish farmers is being recognised on the global stage.

"Deploying an innovative IoT solution across Liquid Telecom’s high-speed network we are helping to transform communities across East Africa whilst also addressing food security which is central to the Kenyan government’s big four agenda,” Mr Youssefi said.

Through IoT solution, the firm connected 10 pilot-phase sensors that monitor water temperature and pH values in ponds.

The sensors send information and feeding instructions to farmers through an Android and iOS app.

The adoption of the technology has significantly reduced fish deaths by 30-40 percent in a year, which has helped boost fish production to protect the livelihoods of people working in the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Kenya.

This deployment is a first for Africa and an example of a successful practical implementation of IoT technology.