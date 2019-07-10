Technology Machawood hits 4000 beneficiaries

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Machawood film project has taken the Kenya's film industry by storm after it hit over 4,000 beneficiary artists since its inception in 2015.

The Machakos Entertainment Centre for Film, Media, Music and the Arts, dubbed Machawood, was initiated by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. Its aim was to promote local talent in the field of acting, photography and poetry.

Machawood held its third annual events at Machakos People's park last Saturday.

The Machakos Artfest has created a platform for the youth to showcase various talents in music, dance, film, fine art, literature, poetry, film, culture, among other visual styles. It attracts upcoming artists from all over the country.

Speaking during the third edition of the Machakos Artfest, the County executive for tourism, Ruth Mutua, said the event was not just a display of talent but an avenue for economic growth.

“This innovative event creates a platform for our artists to showcase as well as market their God-given talents in music therefore the heroes of this event are wonderful artists in our midst,” said Ms Mutua.

Speaking at the same forum, the CEO of Machawood Victor Muniafu said that the artists are facilitated by the county government to produce films that promote Machakos County tourism.

Mr Muniafu said that they have trained thousands who are producing films shot in the devolved units that promote tourism in the county hence bringing revenue to the county.

Mr Muniafu said that Machawood, which is based at the People's Park, has helped generate millions of shillings for the county through hosting of events that bring people from all walks of life.

“The amphitheatre has so far seen celebrities such as Alikiba perform. Rugby has found a home at the recreational centre in the county hence earning to the county government revenue,” Muniafu said. He said that the county has made millions through the amphitheatre which has been home for artists.

He added that Machakos People's Park will be getting a facelift that will see the dilapidated semi-permanent structures replaced with permanent ones.

Machakos People’s Park also offers space for weddings, children fun, boat rides, birthday parties, among other activities for free.