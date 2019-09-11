Naivasha forum to discuss African smart cities

Technology
Naivasha forum to discuss African smart citiesWednesday, September 11, 2019 22:00
More than 500 experts are set to converge in Naivasha to discuss smart cities in Africa in the wake of increased urbanisation.
The two-day event will bring together experts including real estate players, local and international investors, donors and county as well as national government officials.
The forum comes at a time cities are grappling with growing urban populations which has brought with it challenges of mobility, sanitation, security, among others.
Experts say these challenges have created the need for cities to be innovative in order to improve quality of life for residents.
A smart city targets energy savings and adopts environmentally-friendly technologies, which promote sustainable development.
The Naivasha conference has been organised by the Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (ICIFA).
“The conference will … identify ways of enhancing economic competitiveness of Africa through functional cities, identify opportunities for partnership between governments and businesses in driving smart cities investments and encourage a proactive approach in shaping smart cities policies and investments in Africa,” said ICIFA chairman Jonah Aiyabei
Zhou Yimin, a renowned urban developer from Singapore is expected share expertise on development of smart cities and funding at the event.
Nairobi and Cape Town rank among the most technologically advanced African cities. Both cities look at Singapore as a role model for the city of the future.
Mr Yimin has been a key figure in smart city development in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries. He is a researcher and senior Assistant Director at Singapore’s Centre for Liveable Cities.
