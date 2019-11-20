Technology New Galaxy Fold has phone, tablet features

The new gadget is small enough to fit into a purse or pocket. PHOTO | COURTESY

South Korean phone maker Samsung will Thursday unveil Galaxy Fold that comes with both tablet and phone features.

The gadget has seen sell outs in Europe, United States of America and South Africa since the pre-orders began last month.

The gadget features the largest Galaxy smartphone screen and a revolutionary polymer material with a central hinge that folds just like a book.

Samsung Central Africa Chief Marketing Officer Dadu Mokholo said the new device is “the biggest breakthrough” since the mobile phone was launched.

"Developed in response to the changing needs of consumers, with smartphones becoming one of the most important tools for daily life, the Galaxy Fold is simply extraordinary," Mr Mokholo said.

advertisement

The new gadget is small enough to fit into a purse or pocket.