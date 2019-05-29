Technology New app links entrepreneurs to customers

Tafutta app innovator Seroney Memba. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A new app, Taffuta that helps individuals and small businesses to connect with customers has been launched.

The platform enables vendors such as electricians, carpenters, jua kali artisans to register their business for free and advertise to end users seeking the services through a simple tap on their smartphones.

“Taffuta is a mobile app that enables vendors to register their business for free and advertise to the thousands of end users seeking their services. The businesses are mapped according to location to enable users find businesses that are closest to them,” says Taffuta App co–founder and chief executive Seroney Memba in statement Wednesday.

To register or request a service, users are required to download the Taffuta App in the Google App Store.

Alternatively, users may access Taffuta from their desktops at taffuta.com.

On the platform, service providers can offer their services, as a company or as individual experts.

The system uses a peer-rating system that enables clients to give feedback on services rendered and therefore ranks service providers based on the quality of work.

The rating system controls the level of exposure for providers and their services on the Taffuta website and mobile App.

“The APP focus is on small and medium businesses whose budgets are not enough to advertise on mainstream platforms. These include jua kali artisans, small traders, electricians, beauticians, cloth stores, hotels, kiosks among many others,” he said.