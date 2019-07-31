Technology New online business listing platform launched

A new online business listing platform that helps firms to connect with potential customers has been launched.

The platform, NaiGate enables business owners in sectors such as hospitalitity, accommodation and travel to register their business for free and advertise to end users.

“NaiGate was born out of necessity. I live and work in the United States but I realised that every time I came home, I found it very hard to find service providers and this is feedback I got from many other Kenyans in diaspora,” said the NaiGate Director Amos Kariuki in a statement.

“There was no platform bringing together all kinds of businesses for consumers and therefore the idea behind NaiGate was born.”

Users can register or request a service on their phones. Alternatively, users may access NaiGate from their desktops at NaiGate.com. On the platform which has so far listed over 5,000 businesses, consumers have a chance to rate or view the rating of a specific firm or service provider before making a business decision. Business owners can get more visibility by paying a slightly higher rate to appear on the home page of the platform to give them an edge over competition. Consumers can also filter businesses. This, Mr Kariuki says allows consumers to transact with the companies that have been tried and tested by users on the platform.

“What is setting us apart from other platforms is that, for example, businesses get immediate alerts so long as someone has claimed their business on the platform,” Mr Kariuki said