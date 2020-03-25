Technology New software to solve property management

From left: Verus Global System board member Carole Kariuki, chairman Ken Wathome and board member Gilbert Saggia during the launch of an Electronic Property Management System. PHOTO | FAUSTINE NGILA

A local software firm has launched a solution that will ease the process of property management.

Verus Global Systems, says the software, Electronic Property Management Systems (EPMAS), will meet most of the needs of the real estate market.

The Web-based solution offers variety of features such as property accounting, tenant and supplier management, lease tracking, bank reconciliation, maintenance schedules and vendor management.

Speaking during the launch, Verus Global System Chairman Ken Wathome told the real estate industry stakeholders that the system will support property managers, enabling them to take control of every aspect of their business, including rent, vacancy, maintenance cycles, finances and accounting.

“The property market in Kenya needs a tool that allows maximum functionalities, so more time can be spent on work that matters such as building and managing well designed functional properties that meet the needs of the market,” Mr Wathome said.

“This tool would enable entrepreneurs who lack time or expertise to maintain the properties and deal with tenants.”

The solution is also capable of generating monthly statements and exporting the rent records to integrated applications like QuickBooks and Excel.

The solutions aim at streamlining processes in the real estate and property management sector in the country, said Verus Global System managing director Faith Kiithu.