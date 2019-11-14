Technology Online bus ticketing app wins new award

BuuPass founder Wyclife Omandi at a past event. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s online bus ticketing app, Buupass has won a continental award in South Africa.

The app is now being used by 390 buses owned by five companies for 130 routes across Kenya.

The Bosch Smart Mobility Start-up held in South Africa’s business capital, Johannesburg, yesterday saw Mr Wyclife Omandi, the BuuPass founder take home Sh1.5 million.

Mr Omandi wo shared the top position with Nigerian national, Mr Jehiel Oliver, who developed the Hello Tractor App, will also benefit from a from a three-month accelerator programme from Bosch.

The competition attracted 222 entries from 27 African countries sought to create mobile App-based softwares for different problems facing Africa citizen.

Bosch Mobility Solutions(sales) Africa vice president Yves Nono said homegrown smart mobility solutions are urgently needed if Africa is to solve it rising problems that are being worsened by population growth.

“Solving the challenges in Africa is a key focus for Bosch where Mobility is a cornerstone of Africa’s economic growth factors. This initiative further supports local talent with innovative ideas in solving today’s problems for tomorrow” said Bosch Africa president Markus Thill.

Among companies using Buupass in their operations include EasyCoach, Modern Coast GreenLine,East Africa Shuttles and Crown Bus.

Buupass enables travellers to book and pay for the trip in advance thereby ending the perennial congestion and scramble witnessed at bus stations especially on weekends.

Peak seasons that usually come during the holidays often witnesses a hike in fares with some buses overworking their drivers in order to make a killing.

With Buupass, movement of a bus is monitored where travellers rate each bus thereby helping bus owners get feedback.

Hello Tractor is used for farm equipment sharing that connects tractor owners and smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa.