Riara, Airtel lab to teach students robotics, AI skills

Riara University and Airtel Kenya have opened a digital lab at the institution to quip students with educational and technological skills.

The Robotic Embedded Systems and Digital lab is equipped with technologies such as advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, the internet of things (IoT), virtual and augmented reality, wearables and additive manufacturing, which allow individuals to use connected technology to enhance and manage their lives.

The lab is also expected to play a central role in youth empowerment while driving positive impact in the society through the adaptation and use of technology.

Riara University Vice Chancellor Robert Gateru said the new facility is in line with the institution's strategy of redesigning learning to equip learners with the knowledge, skills and competences that will enable them work with emerging technologies such as robotics.

He added that the lab will be instrumental in equipping youths living next to the university with the requisite skills in technology to enable them be more productive.

"As you are aware, the university is located right next to Kibera, where many youths work in industries that could benefit immensely from robotic and automation," he said.

Sumita Mukherjee, director of Riara University Department of Advancement and Internationalization, said the new facility fulfils the university's long-time dream of a high-end Robotics lab.

Airtel Kenya Managing Director Prasanta Das Sarma said the use and adaptation of the rapidly changing technological advancements in the education sector cannot be ignored any longer.

"We are happy to partner and collaborate with the university to share the same vision of empowering the youth through availing technological solutions that not only enrich their lives but also those of the communities that they come from," Mr Sarma added.

The need for intelligent products and technologies by companies has been on the rise around the globe.